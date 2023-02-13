Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Culture announced on Monday the launch of Waterfront Project under its Jeddah Historical District Programme (JHD).

The project is part of the larger Jeddah Historical Rejuvenation Project, launched in September 2021 by Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

The two-year project will reconnect the Red Sea with Al Balad – downtown Jeddah’s popular moniker, vitalise the historic Al Bunt Port, and transform the Al Balad area into a world-class tourist and cultural destination, a goal that is part of Vision 2030, the statement said.

In Phase 1, sections of the waterfront that had previously been filled decades prior to accommodate the city’s urban expansion would be carved out once more.

In Phase 2, Lake Al Arbaeen’s water would be treated and purified

Phase 3 includes a marina for luxury yachts, open green spaces, pedestrian overpasses and public utilities to round off Al Balad’s sustainable urban structure.

Read more:

Saudi's South Obhur waterfront project, costing $61mln, set to open in 2Q of 2023

Saudi’s Jeddah to develop $90bln of real estate, infrastructure projects by 2030

(Writing by SA Kader; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)