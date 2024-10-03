Samana Developers has launched a 220 million UAE dirhams ($59.90 million) Samana Park Meadows project in Dubai Land Residence Complex in Dubailand.

The 15-storey project, comprising 221 units, is scheduled for handover in March 2028, the developer said in a statement.

“Dubai’s real estate market continues to experience strong demand, outpacing supply,” said Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers.

No details were shared on tender timelines.

In September, Samana Developers expanded its operations by launching a new contracting company.

The developer currently has 42 real estate projects in various stages of development. In March 2024, the company said it would invest 12.5 billion UAE dirhams ($3.4 billion) in new residential projects in Dubai and award 18 construction contracts this year.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

