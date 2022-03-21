Saudi Arabia's National Housing (NHC) has launched a new 501-unit residential villa project for the beneficiaries of the Sakani programme in the city of Tabuk.

Spread over a 142,000-sq-m area, the Tabuk Valley project project is located within an integrated residential neighbourhood featuring model villas designed in a manner capable of future expansion, on areas starting from 203 sq m and up to 245 sq m.

These residential units will meet the needs of Saudi families, in addition to a number of facilities and services, to provide a modern residential environment and help improve the quality of life within the project, at reasonable prices starting from SR569,000 ($151,522), said the statement from Sakani.

The Tabuk Valley project comes as an extension of a number of projects and schemes being implemented in the region that will add more than 6,000 housing options for 'Sakani' beneficiaries.

These include three projects under construction - Durrat Tabuk featuring 1056 apartments, Tabouk Oasis with 732 apartments, and Basateen Tabuk (812 townhouses) - as well as three projects for ready-made villas including the 901-unit Tabuk Housing, 359-unit Umluj housing and the 388-unit Tima'a Housing project in addition to five plots of land that provide more than 2,000 residential plots.

The Tabuk Valley project was inaugurated by Deputy Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing, Engineer Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Badir, in the presence of senior officials.

Strategically located, the project is within the urban scope of Tabuk city along the main roads such as King Faisal Road and King Khalid Road near health, educational and commercial services, and within a residential complex with integrated services, facilities and public parks to achieve quality of life standards.

National Housing CEO Mohammed bin Saleh Al Bati said these villas are available in three different models of various designs and spaces, as part of its efforts to offer multiple housing options for families wishing to own properties.

"The project is an extension of the efforts of the National Housing to provide residential projects within vibrant communities of a civilized nature with distinctive and modern designs that suit the tastes of the beneficiaries, within the continuous expansion plans to increase the real estate supply and provide housing units that suit the needs of Saudi families and their purchasing capabilities in order to raise the percentage of ownership of the first home for families," he noted.

National Housing is currently developing a range of projects and suburbs to help meet the needs of Saudi families and achieve the goals of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, he added.-TradeArabia News Service

