Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract for construction of internal roads and lighting works at four residential communities in the emirate - Margham, Lahbab, Al Lesaily and Hatta.

The project, which covers roads extending 37 km in total, also includes road works running over 21 km long and adding streetlights for existing roads stretching 16 km. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023.

Announcing the contracts, Mattar Al Tayer, the Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA, said: "The construction of internal roads stems from RTA’s keenness to improve the infrastructure of roads, light and stormwater drainage systems in residential communities."

On the Margham project, Al Tayer said: "The internal roads project covers the construction of roads extending 8 km in an area on the Dubai-Al Ain Road, nearby Skydive Dubai. The infrastructure works also include rainwater drainage networks and streetlights."

"The project serves more than 1100 residents of the neighbourhood," explained Al Tayer.

On the Lahbab project, he said it involves paving roads extending 4 km along with infrastructure works of rainwater drainage and streetlights. The project scope also covers lighting works of the existing streets extending 2 km at the Dubai-Hatta Road beside Lahbab Camels’ Race Track.

"The project serves more than 3,000 residents, and improves the linking of the residential area under construction with the roads network," he added.

On the Al Lesaily project, Al Tayer pointed out that the internal roads span 7 km. "The project includes road works at Saih Assalam near Last Exit and Al Qudra Lake over more than 14 km, the project serves about 2,900 residents and improves the entry/exit points of the area," he added.

On Hatta, RTA chief said the project covers the construction of roads extending 2km at Hatta, specifically at Sa’aeer, Al Salami and Suhaila in addition to infrastructure works that include rainwater drainage and streetlights.

The project serves about 6,000 residents and improves the entry/exit points as well as the connection of the residential community under construction with the road network," he added.

