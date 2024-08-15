The Royal Commission for Riyadh City has awarded a road development contract worth 13 billion Saudi riyals ($3.46 billion) to enhance the city's transportation system.

The first phase of the programme aims to develop the axes of the ring and main roads and link them to provide sustainable transport and logistics services in the Saudi capital, the Saudi Press Agency said in an Arabic language report.

It said the programme will position the Saudi capital as one of the world's major cities, in line with Vision 2030's objectives.

The first phase's development will take three to four years. The commission will announce subsequent contracts in the coming months.

