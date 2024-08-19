Dubai-based Azizi Developments has appointed UK-based architectural and design firm, RMJM, to provide design consultancy services for Azizi Venice mixed-use community in Dubai South.

Azizi Developments is taking on the role of master developer for the project, which will comprise over 36,000 residential units across more than 100 apartment complexes and over 109 ultra-luxury mansions.

The project features a swimmable crystal blue lagoon, the Azizi Opera, two Azizi-owned and operated five-star hotels, a boutique hotel in the middle of the lagoon, a temperature-controlled boulevard, which will be open-air in the winter and glass-covered in the summer, and host leisure, retail, and commercial spaces.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.