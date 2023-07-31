Arab Finance: The first phase of the development of Ain Sokhna Port in eastern Egypt will be completed before the end of this year, Asharq Business reported on July 29th, citing Minister of Transport Minister Kamel Al-Wazir.

The first phase includes the construction of new 12-kilometer-high berths and 5.3-kilometers square commercial and logistic zones.

Meanwhile, the superstructure works will be finalized before October 2024.

Earlier in the same day, Al Wazir attended the Sokhna Port development project’s handover ceremony to the global port operator Hutchison International.

The 2,600-meter Hutchison container terminal in Ain Sokhna Port has a capacity of 3.5 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) annually.

The container terminal will be developed, managed, and operated by Hutchison International in collaboration with Chinese shipping firm COSCO and the French shipping and logistics company CMA CGM.

The terminal will also allow receiving giant ships with a length of 400 meters, according to the commitment contract signed for the project’s superstructure.

The project’s infrastructure and superstructure will see investments worth $1.6 billion and a handling capacity of more than 5 million TEUs.

