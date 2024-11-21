Abu Dhabi-listed RAK Properties has launched a coliving and coworking development in Mina Al Arab in Ras Al Khaimah.



The project is being developed in collaboration with ARM Holding and HIVE, a coliving developer and operator.



The 233-key development, which includes a 117-unit HIVE building and a 116-unit residential building, will provide an all-encompassing living and working experience.



The development will feature 300 square metres (sqm) of retail space and 2,000 sqm of coworking space.



The project cost and construction details were not given.



