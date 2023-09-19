RAK Properties has launched Cape Hayat, a 668-residential development, on Hayat Island in Mina Al Arab, Ras Al Khaimah.

Spread across a 22,854 square metre area, the project consists of four residential towers, comprising two 20-storeys and two nine-storeys each, the developer said in a statement on Tuesday.

No details were shared on the project's value and construction timeline.

Cape Hayat will be built in line with the Barjeel Green Initiatives to align with the RAK Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy Strategy 2040.

The development will focus on integrating nature into the communal areas, responsibly using scarce water resources, and saving energy across the four towers.

RAK Properties has developed more than 3,000 residential units, 372,000 square feet of office space and 260,000 square feet of retail projects.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

