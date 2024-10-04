Qatar Public Works Authority (Ashghal) has reached the bid evaluation phase for the Renad Academy project, a specialised educational facility located in Education City. The project is set to provide comprehensive services to students with Autism Spectrum Condition (ASC).

Released on 7 January 2024, the tender for the design and build contract had an initial bid submission deadline of 20 February 2024, which was later extended to 14 May 2024.

“The contract is expected to be awarded by mid-October 2024,” a source told Zawya Projects, adding that the contract value, according to his estimates, is $70 million.

The scope of the project includes the construction of a school building and associated amenities on a plot of approximately 36,210 square metres. As part of the broader Education City Master Plan, the academy aims to provide an inclusive and supportive environment for students with ASC.

Completion and commissioning of the academy are anticipated by the fourth quarter of 2026, the source added.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

