Qatar’s Public Works Authority (Ashghal) is likely to award the consultancy contract for the Wadi Al Banat North Roads and Infrastructure Work project in the third quarter of 2025, according to a source.

The design, lead, supervision and MEP consultancy contract covers multiple components:

Roads and Infrastructure: Construction of roads and infrastructure for five local streets in Wadi Al Banat North Area – Zone 70, covering 875,000 square metres north of Doha. The Project Area is limited on the east side by Khalifa Bin Jassim Al Thani Street, on the west side by Arab League Street, on the North side by Wadi Al Banat Street and on the South Side by Jeryan Al Saif street.

Attenuation Tank: Development of a facility at the edge of the project site to collect surface water.

Surface Water Drainage: Conversion and upgrade of existing systems into evaporation networks with lined swales and ponds, covering sections of the Al Khor Expressway and Link Road 7 in Al Daayeen Municipality. This part is located at Al Khor Expressway (Package 2A, 2B, 3A, 3B, 4A, 4B, 4C, and 4H), and Link Road 7 (Road around the Hospital at Tenbek Area) in Al Daayeen Municipality, Zone 70.

Underpass Upgrade: Conversion of the first three units of the existing F1 underpass retaining walls into a trough section to block groundwater seepage.

The tender was issued on 26 March 2025 with submissions closing on 15 June 2025.

“The project is expected to be awarded in September 2025,” the source told Zawya Projects, adding that the completion is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2029 or 1,496 days from commencement.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

