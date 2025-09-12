Qatar - The Public Works Authority (Ashghal) continues road paving works as part of the Construction and Completion of Remaining Roads and Infrastructure Works in Al Kharaitiyat and Izghawa- Package 1.

Ashghal, in an X post, said the project includes developing new roads to reduce travel time and enhance smooth traffic flow. Also, works to provide street lighting along with afforestation and beautification works are carried out in the area.

These are in addition to designing and implementing the vehicles parking and pedestrian paths to maintain traffic safety requirements. Construction of a foul sewer network is also going on while works of the developing the surface water drainage network are nearing completion.



The project aims to provide an integrated infrastructure in Al Kharatiyat and Izghawa through developing the sewage systems and rainwater drainage lines, in addition to implementing road improvement works, and providing street lighting, traffic lights and parking lots.



The project will be implemented in five phases to ensure that traffic in the area and the daily life of the population are not affected.



The first package covers an area of about 165 hectares and is located 12 km Northwest of the center of Doha on the Eastern side of Al Shamal Road, bordered by Al Shamal Road from the East, Zakreet Street from the West, Al Ghazlaniya Street from the South and Al Riffa Street from the North.

