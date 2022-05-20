Société du réseau ferroviaire rapide de Tunis (RFR), the state-owned company building a suburban railway network for Tunisia's capital, will announce the next stages of the 86-km project soon, RFR's CEO told a railway conference in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Chouba Lotfi said during a panel discussion that RFR has completed the first phase of the five-line project, which connects the populated parts of Tunis.

"We have successfully completed the first stage consisting of two lines. In a few weeks, we will start next phases to connect the Eastern parts," he said.

The company's website lists the 18.5-km Stage 1 as comprising sections from Lines D and E.

Lotfi also disclosed that legislation has passed for developing a public-private partnership (PPP) high-speed railway project to connect the Eastern and Western parts of Tunisia.

(Writing by Marwa Abo Almajd; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)