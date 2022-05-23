Saudi Arabia's Ministry of Health (MoH), in collaboration with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP), issued an Expression of Interest (EOI) invite to private sector developers (local and international on Sunday, 22 May, to develop and operate staff accommodation for Al-Iman General Hospital in Riyadh City.

The hospital falls under the catchment area of Riyadh Healthcare Cluster 1 (R1), NCP said in a statement posted on its website.

The scope of the project, according to the statement, would be:

Design, build, finance, operations, and maintenance (DBFOM) of staff accommodation facilities, including partial demolition of existing housing units, for Al-Iman General Hospital.

Ensuring the availability of 564 residential units, mainly 3-bedroom, 2-bedroom, studios, and dormitories. The accommodation capacity would be 808 people.

Additional buildings to provide amenities such as nursery & kindergarten, gym with pool, prayer area, library, commercial areas, and 280 parking spaces.

The duration of the DBFOM contract would be 25 years, including two years of design and build.

The deadline for the submission of EOI documents is 5 June 2022.

(Writing by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)