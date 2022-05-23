Egyptian developers MarQ Communities and Al Ahly Sabbour have signed a partnership agreement to develop The Wonder Marq mixed-use project within Sabbour’s City of Oddysia in Mostakbal City.

Amr Badr, Chairman of the MarQ Communities told Zawya Projects that the project comprises 1,800 residential apartments and villas spread over 200 acres and a commercial and entertainment area spanning 60 acres. He said Phase 1 would be delivered in four years, and Phase 2 in seven years.

Ahmed Sabbour, CEO of Al Ahly Sabbour added that the partnership would accelerate the construction of the 29-billion Egyptian Pound ($1.6 billion) City of Odyssia project.

Al Ahly Sabbour is developing three mega projects in Mostakbal City, namely, the City of Odyssia (528 acres), Green Square (80 acres) and L’Avenir (100 acres).

(1 US Dollar = 18.39 Egyptian Pounds)

