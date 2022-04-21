Ajman's Al Zorah Development Company announced on Thursday that construction work has commenced at the luxury golf and leisure clubhouse in Al Zorah Golf Club

The project is designed architect Anabelle Kassar's firm ANNAKA, Al Zorah Development said in a press statement.

It said the clubhouse will include a gymnasium, golf shop, tennis courts, and swimming pool for adults and kid, and is expected to be ready by 2023.

The 18-hole Al Zorah Golf Club is created by Nicklaus Design and operated by Troon, according to the statement.

