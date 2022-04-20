Al- Nasiriyah International Airport in Dhi Qar governorate is the first project to be initiated under the China-Iraq oil for projects agreement, according to an Iraqi government statement.

A spokesperson for the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, Haider Majid, made the announcement at a press conference on Tuesday. He said rehabilitation and development of Kadhimiya and Adhamiya cities is also being considered under the China-Iraq agreement.

“A committee has been formed and a subsequent meeting will be held in this regard,” he said.

He said school building project is underway with work starting six months ago, and 100 schools out of the planned 8,000 completed to date.

Majid added that 206 projects are underway in Dhi Qar including the largest medical city in Iraq, the development of the ancient city of Ur and entertainment projects.

