Arab Finance: Ora Developers Egypt has launched the Club Side Towers project, its first residential tower in East Cairo, and Club Residence Phase 2, the latest phase of ZED East project in New Cairo, as per an emailed press release.

The projects are expected to be delivered within four years.

“We are thrilled to launch Club Residence Phase 2 and introduce Club Side Towers as the first residential tower in East Cairo. This step complements our unwavering journey in setting trends and shaping the Egyptian real estate market, as well as offering a wide range of units that cater to the diversified needs of our discerning clientele,” CEO of Ora Developers Egypt Haitham Abdelazim stated.

