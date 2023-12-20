Muscat : The Muttrah Square project, which won first place in the Bilarab Bin Haitham Award for Architectural Design, will enter the tender stage for implementation in the first quarter of next year.

The detailed maps of the project have been completed, the Muscat Municipality revealed on last week.

There are also plans to merge the Qurm Reserve with the Qurm Park in coordination with the Environment Agency (EA) and offer facilities such as walking trails, boat rides, and a museum in 2024, while there is a project to turn the popular sinkhole park in Qurayat into a destination for camping lovers.

These details were revealed on the sidelines of the Muscat Dialogue Sessions - 'Towards a Sustainable and Prosperous Future.' The conclusion of the dialogue sessions was held in the presence of Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidy, Governor of Muscat.

The sessions produced 26 initiatives, which included developing public markets and beaches, exploiting reserves and creeks, creating an electronic platform for volunteering, and establishing integrated tourist camps. It also discussed creating a factory for fish products.

Ahmed bin Hamad al Humaidi, Chairman of Muscat Municipality, said ideas presented by the youth in sessions will be transformed into real opportunities.

"Some of the ideas presented were among existing projects and plans that will not be officially announced, but will be carried out by Muscat Municipality." Muttrah Square Project As per Royal Directives to assign Muscat Municipality to implement the Muttrah Square project, Sayyid Saud bin Hilal al Busaidy, Governor of Muscat, had earlier signed an agreement for the completion of the project.

The project was prepared by Ahmed bin Mohammed al Ghadhami, Omaima bint Mahmoud al Hinaiyah, and Abdullah bin Saleh al Bahri.

Local businesses have been hoping for the completion of this project at the earliest. "A facelift with modern facilities is essential to get more tourists from all over the world to this iconic Muttrah Waterfront," according to the manager of a recently opened fast food outlet.

The Muttrah Square project is expected to raise the value of Muttrah with a unique landmark, where an iconic bridge in the middle of the square is designed in the form of a bird over the sea.

The bridge captures the famous landmarks of Muttrah in one frame and will be surrounded by a mixed-use plaza that includes a dancing fountain, retail stores, and cafes, with lights that blend with the waves of the sea.

The competition invited designers and architects to propose a unique landmark for the area, taking into the 50 years of the Sultanate of Oman’s Renaissance and the goals of Oman Vision 2040.

