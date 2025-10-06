Oman’s state-owned integrated logistics group Asyad has opened financial bids for its consultancy tender covering engineering, feasibility studies, and tendering support for the proposed expansion of its drydock.

The priced bid opening deadline was set for 25 September 2025.

Financial bids were submitted by:

·Engineering Systems Group OMR 348,000 ($905,110.42)

·AZD Engineering Consultancy OMR 281,076 ($731,048.32)

·Nicholson Jones Partnership Engineering Consultancy OMR 390,277 ($1.06 million)

·Lloyd Engineering OMR 2,517,684 ($6,548,224.17)

The scope of work includes yard expansion layout, evaluation of berth arrangement and dock options in terms of economic feasibility, revenue generation, environmental impact and operational efficiency.

The project was retendered on 7 May 2025 with purchase closing date of 29 July 2025 and bid submission deadline of 5 August 2025, technical bid opening on 6 August 2025.

The previous tender was issued on 7 May with a bid submission deadline of 3 June and technical opening on 4 June 2025.

Asyad Drydock (formerly Oman Drydock Company - a subsidiary of Asyad Group) is located at the Port of Duqm, and features a 2,800-metre quay, a water depth of 9-10 metres, 14 sets of jib cranes and two graving docks with vessel handling capacity of up to 600,000 DWT, according to ASYAD’s website.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

