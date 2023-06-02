Oman has announced the launch of its futuristic project 'Sultan Haitham City,' a mega development that will come up on a 15 million sq m area, featuring 20,000 residential units along with key modern lifestyle amenities as well as ample green space.

The model of Sultan Haitham City features sustainable lifestyles embracing an architectural vision to accommodate all segments of society, giving them access to all social and recreational facilities and earning them a feeling of belonging.

The city will focuses on 12 global standards on quality of life and welfare. The criteria range between affordable cost, advanced integrated facilities and modern lifestyles, reported Oman News Agency.

Sultan Haitham City, which has an area of over 2.9 million sq m, will be home to 100,000 residents. These housing units will be spread over 19 neighbourhoods, filled with various facilities and services for the residents.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said, the Sultan of Oman, presided over the grand inauguration of Sultan Haitham City held at the Al Baraka Palace.

He was then given a briefing on the futuristic city through a visual presentation including its residential quarters, facilities and amenities including schools, hospitals and mosques.

The briefing also outlined the stages of implementation of the project, which transcends the concept of ordinary urban life - since it envisages civilized society shaping its present-day life and modelling a brighter, more prosperous future, stated the report.

He was also briefed about the brand identity and message of Sultan Haitham City, codenamed "Treasure the Future".

The brand identity and message of the city reflect a vision for building the most unique and dazzling city in the Sultanate of Oman. The visual logo of the city was inspired by pure nature, along with golden touches denoting luxury and power.

The city will also have 11 health facilities, including two health centres that cater to the needs of 20,000 patients and another set of six health centres with a capacity to serve 10,000 patients, said the Oman News Agency report.

A key highlight is the 1,200-bed referral hospital in addition to a private hospital and a centre to serve persons with disability and elderly people. It will also boast 39 government and private schools.

The residents will be served through an internal transport network whose distances are carefully calculated to provide access to the largest possible number of facilities. The network will be suitable for public and private transport vehicles that smoothly crisscross the roads from the centre to the periphery.

The city also boasts other features like pedestrian passages and bicycle paths to help diversify the methods of traffic, healthy lifestyles and sustainability of the environment, it added.

