The National Water Company (NWC) issued a press release today announcing that it has started the implementation of 20 water and sanitation projects in the Riyadh region.

The projects, which will see laying of pipes and networks running over 1,300 km, are part of NWC's efforts to execute its strategic plans aimed at developing water and environmental infrastructure, and align with its initiatives to expand the scope of services offered to its customers.

Around 10 water projects have been initiated in Riyadh and several governorates in the region. These projects cover the areas of Al-Aarid, Al-Yasmin, Tuwaiq, King Abdullah Gardens districts, as well as parts of Ramah, Aflaj, Al Zulfi, Thadik, Shaqra, Murat, Al-Sulayel, and Afif governorates, with the total length of lines and networks exceeding 1,000 km, said NWC in a statement.

Furthermore, five water reservoirs have been constructed, boasting a collective capacity of 6,000 cu m at a total cost of SAR568 million.

Ten sanitary drainage projects are carried out in Riyadh and several governorates in the region. These projects cover the city of Riyadh, parts of Al-Malaga, Al-Qayrawan, Al-Mahdia, Dahra Laban, and Al-Hayer districts, as well as parts of the governorates of Al-Quwaiyah, Afif, Zulfi, Al-Kharj, and Dhruma, with the combined length of lines and networks exceeding 295 km, at a total cost of over SAR414 million, it stated.

According to NWC, this new project package builds upon the May 2024 announcement that NWC will implement 46 projects valued at over SAR1.6 billion.

The Saudi company said it will continue its efforts to strengthen the water distribution system, eliminate environmental damage, and achieve water security and environmental balance.

It also stressed its commitment to executing strategic plans aimed at enhancing operational efficiency in the water and environment sectors, according to the highest standards of quality and performance, to realize the objectives of the Kingdom's Vision 2030, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

