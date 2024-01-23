Nearly a third of a project to rebuild war-damaged Mosul Airport in Iraq has been completed three years after it was launched, according to the Iraqi Planning Ministry.

The project comprises the rehabilitation of the airport’s 3-km runway and the reconstruction of 10 damaged buildings, including the main terminal, the air traffic control tower, fire stations, maintenance and emergency buildings, and external fencing, the Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Nearly 28 percent of the project to rehabilitate Mosul Airport and bring it back into service has been completed,” the statement said.

Officials in the Northern Mosul city complained in late 2023 that the airport reconstruction is moving slowly because of a delay in the approval of project designs.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.