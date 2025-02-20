The Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones (MODON) in collaboration with the National Centre for Privatisation & PPP (NCP) announced on Thursdat the launch of the Expression of Interest (EOI) phase for development of a logistics zone in Dammam 2nd Industrial City in Eastern Province.

NCP said in a press statement that the project is being procured under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model through a Design-Build-Finance-Operate–Maintain-Transfer (DBFOMT) contract for a period of 30 years.

Spanning approximately 850,000 square metres (sqm), the project will serve as a key enabler for trade, cross-border connectivity, and industrial expansion, according to the press statement.

The development will include modern logistics facilities, warehousing solutions, and incorporate a gated public area, a non-gated public area, leasable spaces, and a dedicated utilities infrastructure area.

The private sector partner will be responsible for securing financing, designing and constructing leasable areas, and maintaining infrastructure, managing operations and maintenance, and commercialising the project through tenant attraction, leasing, and revenue generation.

The deadline for submitting EOIs is 9 March 2025 at 3:00 p.m. KSA time.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

