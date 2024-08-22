Saudi Arabia's National Water Company (NWC) has announced that it has completed the construction of several new water reservoirs to cater to the needs of the residents in Diriyah governorate, and the districts of Hittin and Al Nakheel north of Riyadh.

The reservoirs, which have been built at a cost of over SAR43 million ($11.4 million), is part of the first phase of the Strategic Water Plan for Riyadh.

According to NWC, the scope of work project included the construction and operation of two water tanks, each with a capacity of 10,000 cu m per day, as well as the operation of an existing tank with a capacity of 4,000 cu m, thus bringing the total tank storage capacity to 24,000 cu m.

The project is aimed at improving the efficiency and stability of operations, and to pump water continuously, especially in the high parts of Hittin and Al Nakheel districts, said the statement from NWC.

The company continues to implement key projects to keep pace with the increasing demand for quality drinking water, which it distributes as per schedules, it added.-TradeArabia News Service

