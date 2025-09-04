MyCrane Trading, the newly launched trading arm of international online crane rental platform MyCrane, will open its $50 million yard and spare parts hub in Dubai’s Jebel Ali Free Zone before the end of the fourth quarter of 2025, its CEO said.

Andrei Geikalo told Zawya Projects that the new company, which builds on the MyCrane marketplace he established in 2021, will offer sales, leasing, and after-sales support for verified used cranes and will rely on in-house experts and third-party inspectors to ensure internationally recognised quality standards.

"We will source cranes globally and initially target buyers from the construction and energy sectors in the Middle East and Africa (MEA), guided by market demand,” he said.

The new business is backed by an investment holding company based in the Dubai International Financial Centre, though he declined to disclose its name.

“We will start with tower cranes with capacities in the range of 8–12 tonnes, along with crawler and mobile cranes. The biggest capacity crane we plan to offer will be around 350 tonnes,” he noted.

Geikalo said the Jebel Ali Free Zone was selected for its proximity to MyCrane’s headquarters in Dubai and strong connectivity to the GCC, India, and Africa.

He said future plans for MyCrane Trading include regional expansion with potentially a yard in Saudi Arabia and additional financing rounds to scale operations.

Andrei Geikalo, CEO, MyCrane Trading

The case for buying used cranes

While crane rentals remain attractive in the MEA region due to supplier availability, diverse equipment, and strong technical support, Geikalo noted growing demand for both new and used purchases - driven by project timelines and financing needs.

“While renting may seem more economical for multi-year projects, purchasing used cranes with a resale strategy can prove more financially advantageous,” he said.

“We regularly advise customers, both contractors and crane rental companies, by analysing factors such as capital expenditure, return on investment, project duration, and operational requirements.”

Sudheesh Mohan, head of sales and marketing at MyCrane, pointed out that crane fleets tend to include equipment from multiple manufacturers.

“In such cases, fleet operators cannot rely on general crane traders for after-sales and parts support for different brands, leaving them to manage sourcing of parts, technical assistance, and logistics on their own,” he explained. Hence, the company will provide on-site after-sales support for all major crane brands through its dedicated parts hub.

Founded by Geikalo in 2021, MyCrane connects over 3,000 buyers and suppliers and provides access to over 15,000 cranes worldwide.

(Reporting by Dennis Daniel; Editing by Anoop Menon & Sona Nambiar)

