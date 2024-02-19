Muscat: The studies related to Muscat Metro are still underway and will be completed this year.

The metro line, which will be built with an investment of RO1 billion, will have a length of 55km with 42 passenger stations.

Last year, MTCIT opened the financial bid for the first consultancy study (phase 1 pre-feasibility outline) for the Muscat Metro.

The upgradation of the public transport system will be key as the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning embarks on the ambitious Greater Muscat Development Plan.

The project aims to accommodate the increasing future population, attract investment, develop transportation, raise the quality of services, strengthen infrastructure, and protect the environment.

The Greater Muscat project will focus on making the capital easy to navigate with the provision of an integrated transport network suitable for sports and health activities.

A metro system will help in the green mobility of citizens and also that of visitors by providing fast connections between key locations of the capital, reducing the congestion on the roads, and minimizing the need for expanding roads in the future.

