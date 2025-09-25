Movenpick Hotel & Apartments Bur Dubai has announced the launch of an extensive renovation project, designed to enhance the guest journey while embracing the principles of responsible hospitality.

The transformation includes a complete upgrade of the hotel’s Meetings & Events facilities as well as a full interior refurbishment of the apartment building, combining modern design, cultural connection, and sustainable practices.

REIMAGINING MEETINGS & EVENTS

The hotel’s grand ballroom and meeting rooms, which can host up to 550 guests, are being revitalised with contemporary interiors, advanced technology, and flexible layouts. These enhancements will provide inspiring venues for conferences, weddings, and social gatherings, reinforcing Movenpick Bur Dubai’s reputation as a trusted destination for impactful events.

A FRESH TAKE ON LONG-STAY LIVING

Adjacent to the hotel, the Movenpick Apartments Bur Dubai are undergoing a complete interior transformation. Offering 1, 2, and 3-bedroom residences, each of the 57 stylish and spacious apartments is designed for comfort and convenience, featuring a fully equipped kitchen.Guests also enjoy access to a gym, rooftop pool, and supermarket, making the apartments a perfect choice for families and long-stay travelers seeking a home-away-from-home in the heart of Dubai.

SUSTAINABILITY AT THE HEART OF RENOVATION

True to Movenpick’s commitment to care for both people and the planet, the renovation incorporates energy-efficient solutions, eco-conscious materials, and waste reduction initiatives. These responsible choices not only reduce the property’s environmental footprint but also align with Dubai’s sustainability vision and the hotel’s Green Globe certification.

“This project is about more than upgrading facilities - it’s about reimagining how we welcome and care for our guests,” said Damir Kartal, Cluster General Manager. “By combining modern design, cultural sensibility, and sustainable practices, we are creating spaces that truly enrich the guest experience.” -TradeArabia News Service

