Morocco intends to buy 168 trains to face a steady business growth and serve new and expanded rail networks, the Arab country’s Transport and Logistics Minister has said.

Abdul Samad Qayuh said in a statement carried by the local media on Monday that the new trains would be purchased as part of 2027-2030 rail development plan.

He said 150 trains would be deployed in urban areas and 18 would serve high speed networks, including the 430-km rail line that will link the Western Marrakesh city to Kneitra in the Northwest through Casablanca on Morocco’s Western Atlantic coast.

“Morocco is pursuing plans to pump heavy investments into the rail infrastructure to accommodate the rapid increase in passengers,” the Minister said.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

