Morocco has earmarked 78 billion Moroccan dirhams ($8 billion) to develop a clean, multimodal and accessible public transport system by 2029, a Moroccan official has said.

Abdellatif Maâzouz, president of the Casablanca-Settat regional council, told Brazil’s COP30 conference that around MAD 11 billion will fund the purchase of 3,750 new-generation buses, while MAD 67 billion is allocated for tramways, express trains and regional trains.

He said the Casablanca-Settat region alone has committed nearly MAD 25 billion to transport infrastructure, representing around 40 percent of its updated regional development plan.

The region’s strategy prioritises an integrated “train–tramway” backbone, supported by a modernised bus network and a digital multimodal platform providing real-time passenger information.

Maâzouz said the expansion of urban and rural road networks has helped improve traffic flow and reduce emissions, citing air-quality data from monitoring stations showing improvements between 2023 and 2025.

