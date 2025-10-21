Morocco has allocated about 140 billion Moroccan dirhams (approximately $15 billion) in the 2026 national budget — a 16 percent increase over last year — for healthcare and education.



The announcement came after King Mohammed VI chaired a ministerial council on Sunday to discuss the main priorities of the 2026 Finance Bill.



A significant share of the new funds will go to healthcare infrastructure, with the government planning to open two major university hospitals in Agadir and Laayoune, complete the Ibn Sina University Hospital in Rabat, and advance the construction of new medical centres in Beni Mellal, Guelmim, and Errachidia.

In addition, the Ministry of Health will launch a nationwide programme to rehabilitate and modernise 90 hospitals, aimed at improving the quality and accessibility of medical care.

The investment also includes the creation of more than 27,000 new public sector jobs, many of which will support staffing needs across new and existing hospitals.



(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.