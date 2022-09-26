Muscat – Cundall, a global multidisciplinary engineering and design solutions provider, has been named part of a consortium that will deliver the Greater Muscat Structural Plan.

The consortium will be led by a team from F&M Middle East and Broadway Malyan.

At a workshop held earlier in the month to discuss the master plan, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning (MHUP) stated that the structural plan for Greater Muscat will be completed in the first quarter of 2023.

The structural plan will provide a focused spatial development strategy for the 1,360sqkm metropolitan region, Cundall stated in a press release. ‘The project will underpin the Oman National Spatial Strategy and its vision, focusing on strengthening and promoting sustainable design in the urban environment.’

The Cundall team will ensure Greater Muscat benefits from an efficient and resilient city-wide utility infrastructure network, with an emphasis on renewable technology. ‘We will also develop the overarching sustainable and smart city framework, and analyse flood risk and coastal change while safeguarding the natural environment.’

MHUP’s workshop saw the participation of over 100 stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, and included discussions on designing for flooding, enabling reduction of vulnerability, and acting on emergencies related to the risks identified.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for Oman to demonstrate its desire to plan for future generations on a regional and global stage through urban planning. We are proud to be a part of its future and contribute our expertise in this plan,” said Lee French, partner and operations director, Cundall MENA.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

