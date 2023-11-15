Saudi Ports Authority (MAWANI) and CMA CGM Group have broken ground on a 487 million Saudi riyals ($129.85 million) integrated logistics park in Jeddah Islamic Port.

The new logistics zone will span over 130,000 square metres, MAWANI said in a statement.

Construction and infrastructure work start in the first quarter of 2025.

The logistics park includes an integrated export centre, smart warehouses, cold storage services, and multimodal transportation services.

In March 2022, MAWANI signed an agreement with CMA CGM to build an integrated logistics platform at Jeddah Islamic Port.

