Majid Al Futtaim Development, part of the UAE-based property and retail group Majid Al Futtaim, announced its final project at its flagship Tilal Al Ghaf development in Dubai with the launch of Amara.

Amara comprises of 116 private 3-storey twin villas built around a community park with interiors curated by The Bergman Design House, the developer said in a press statement.

