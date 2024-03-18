Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) is expected to award the main contracts for the construction of public buildings in Al-Mutlaa City in the second quarter of 2024.

The buildings in N1 and N3 suburbs constitute one package while those in N2 and N4 suburbs constitute a separate package, according to a source aware of the details.

Both tenders were issued on 24 December 2023 with extended bid submission deadline of 19 February 2024.

The contracts are expected to be awarded by early May 2024, the source said.

For N2, N4, the prequalified contractors list comprised of Kuwait Factories Construction and Contracting Company ($109.4 million), United Building Company ($94.6 million), Wara Construction Company ($85 million), Khalid Ali Al-Kharafi & Brothers Co. Construction, Contracting Company ($100.4 million), SAC Construction Company for General Trading and Contracting ($83.1 million), Real Estate Construction and Manufacturing Company ($91.1 million), KCC Engineering Construction & Maintenance Company ($92.3 million), and Nusseibeh General Contracting Company for Buildings, according to officials from five companies.

For N1 and N3, the prequalified contractors list comprised of Kuwait Factories Construction and Contracting Company ($74 million), United Building Company (UBC) ($57.1 million), Wara Construction Company ($54 million), Khalid Ali Al-Kharafi & Brothers Co. Construction, Contracting Company ($62 million), and Real Estate Construction and Manufacturing Company ($54 million), according to officials from four companies,

The buildings are slated for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, the source said, adding that his estimate of the cost for N1 and N4 contracts is $70 million and for N2 and N4 it is $110 million.

Read more: Egis awarded PMC contract for Al Mutlaa City mega project in Kuwait

(Reporting by Senthil Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.