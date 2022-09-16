A Kuwaiti company has won three projects in the Gulf emirate with a combined value of around 3.89 million Kuwaiti dinars ($12.8 million).

In a statement on the Kuwait Bourse , Al Reaya Company For Buildings & Cities Cleaning Contracting said two contracts were awarded by the Defence Ministry and one by the General Organisation for Social Insurance.

The Defence Ministry contracts involve cleaning and maintenance services for a number of its facilities while the third contract with a value of about 2.42 million dinars (7.98 million) covers cleaning and supplies for the Organisation’s premises, the company said.

The three projects will generate operating profits for the Company of 2-3 percent during 2022-2025, it added.

