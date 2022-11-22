A Kuwaiti developer is planning to build a shopping centre, a hotel and other facilities in the Gulf state at a cost of around 26 million Kuwaiti dinars ($86 million).

In a statement carried by Alqabas and other Kuwaiti newspapers on Tuesday, Mabanee Company said the project has an area of nearly 40,000 square metres and is located in Sabah Al-Ahmed S-3 City in Al-Ahmadi Governorate.

The project includes a large shopping centre, a Hilton brand 3-star hotel comprising 110 rooms, restaurants and cafes, cinemas and amusement centres, the statement said.

“This is a multi-purpose investment project that will serve Sabah Al-Ahmed City…it will comprise a car park with a capacity of at least 500 vehicles,” it added.

Sabah Al-Ahmed City is located nearly 35 km South of the capital Kuwait City and is close to key industries in the Gulf country.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)