Kuwait is planning to build a tourism city comprising hotels and other facilities at a cost of nearly 550 million Kuwaiti dinars ($1.8 billion), press reports said on Monday.

The US consultancy firm Oliver Wyman has been awarded a $1.5 million contract to carry out the feasibility study for the project in the Northern Al-Jahra governorate, the Arabic language daily Alqabas said, quoting official sources.

The Kuwaiti government has approved the project, which will be overseen by the General Organization for Social Insurance, the report said.

The project, to be built on an area of 1.4 million square metres, comprises hotels, restaurants, a tourism resort, a water park, a zoo, theatres, botanical gardens, a golf course and other facilities, the report added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach) (Editing by Anoop Menon)

