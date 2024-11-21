Kuwait’s Public Institution for Housing Care (PIHC) is set to award the design and supervision consultancy contract for its Affordable Residential and Commercial Development project in the first week of January 2025, according to a source.

He said the consultancy contract covers the management and supervision of the construction, completion, and maintenance of 1,700 houses, public buildings, and associated infrastructure. The project includes asphalt surface layer works, low and medium pressure cable supply and installation, and road lighting in sectors BP5 and BP8 of the affordable housing project.

The estimated value of the project is $200 million, the source added.

The tender was initially issued on 8 August 2024, with a bid submission deadline of 29 September 2024, which was later extended to 10 October 2024.

(Writing by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

