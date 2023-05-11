Global multidisciplinary engineering company, KPM Engineering (KPM) has announced that it has achieved a record year in 2022 with a 100 per cent increase in revenue growth across the business.

The company secured 6 million sq ft of projects in Saudi Arabia, with 30% of all the organisation’s GCC projects based in the kingdom last year.

Buoyed by its growth in the kingdom, KPM has set up its first office in Saudi Arabia, which will be fully operational this summer. It also plans to open additional offices to support international projects, including one in the UK.

Saudi Arabia, it stated, will remain the group's key focus for 2023 with nearly 50% of the organisation’s GCC tally coming out of the kingdom.

This year, the multidisciplinary engineering firm will focus on hospitality, residential and mixed-development projects in the kingdom, working alongside international architecture firms such as DSA Architects International and RMJM.

Its project pipeline includes DoubleTree, a $151 million international hotel in Jeddah, an integrated residential and retail development in Riyadh, and a 4.5 million sq ft mixed-use project in Makkah.

In response to increased demand for KPM’s services in Saudi Arabia, the organisation will manage these projects from its first Saudi-based office, which will be fully operational this summer, said a top official.

"The significant growth we have achieved over the last year is evidence of the thriving construction sector across the Middle East. Saudi Arabia is a key focus area for KPM and we aim to continue on our growth trajectory, increasing the number of projects in the Kingdom to make up half of our total global projects," remarked KPM’s Director John Guest.

"The opening of our office in KSA will be critical to our ongoing success and we look forward to supporting the kingdom in achieving its Vision 2030 goals. We have had great success across the Middle East and globally, and we’re confident we will exceed our growth plans for 2023 with all of the notable projects currently in our pipeline," noted Guest.

To support the organisation’s rapid growth, KPM said it had doubled the size of its team of multidisciplinary engineering specialists with 175 employees globally.

According to Saudi Build, Saudi Arabia’s construction sector grew by 8.8% in 2022, the highest year-on-year increase on record to date, with the country’s GDP totalling $182.2 billion.

Saudi Arabia’s construction sector is expected to continue growing, with an anticipated annual average growth rate increase of 4% until 2026, as reported by Global Data.

Kashif Fakih, the Director at KPM, attributes the company’s continued success to its service approach, expert engineers, and long-term value partnerships with international architects and developers.

"KPM would not be where it is today without our committed team, increased focus on automation, and concentration on the design and development of intelligent, innovative, and sustainable buildings. As a multidisciplinary global engineering firm, we are proud to have some of the world’s leading talent working with us," he stated.

n addition to the new office, KPM also plans to increase the size of its international team to 300 employees by the end of 2024 and invest in the employment of local talent in key markets, such as Saudi Arabia, he added.

