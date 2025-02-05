Dubai-based Khansaheb Civil Engineering has been appointed as the main contractor for the first phase of 10 billion UAE dirhams ($2.7 billion) Dubai Exhibition Centre (DEC) expansion project in Expo City Dubai.

This phase, set for completion by 2026, will expand the DEC's capacity to 140,000 square metres, nearly 2.5 times its current size of 58,000 sqm, according to a statement issued by Khansaheb.

The contract value wasn't disclosed.

Khansaheb’s scope covers a 34,000 sqm South Hall and 30,000 sqm North Hall expansion, including steel frame superstructures, composite cladding, MEP installations, and seamless integration with the existing exhibition space and systems. The statement said site works are underway with the substructure works and first elements of structural steel to the North and South Halls progressing.

DEC expansion involves the development of the largest purpose-built exhibition venue of its kind in the region, spanning 1.2 kilometres, and including 180,000 sqm of exhibition space. The first phase will introduce 64,000 sqm of permanent exhibition halls, plus around 30,000 sqm of temporary halls, adding on to the venue’s existing 46,000 sqm.

This expansion will bring the total indoor events hosting capacity to an expansive 140,000 sqm by 2026, enabling a daily visitor capacity of 50,000 people.

Mace is providing project and design management services for Phase 1. Egis is the lead engineering consultant for entiexpansion project.

Phase 1 involves 515 piles to support the structure, 14,000 tonnes of structural steel - equivalent to the weight of two Eiffel Towers and 48,000 cubic metres of reinforced concrete and 78,000 sqm of roof sheeting, an area comparable to 62 Olympic-size swimming pools.

