AMMAN — Jordan has worked at full capacity to ease travel for Palestinians, especially regarding the travel procedures at the King Hussein Bridge and Queen Alia International Airport, said Minister of Transport Wajih Azaizeh on Wednesday.

During a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart Assem Salem, also attended by Interior Minister Mazen Faraya, Azaizeh said that the government is accelerating the launch of a tender meant to upgrade the King Hussein Bridge worth JD150 million, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The upgrade of the King Hussein Bridge is meant to facilitate two-way travel procedures, Azaizeh added.

Jordan has adopted a "crystal clear" position towards Ramon Airport, he said, adding that a formal objection was made by the Kingdom in 2019 against opening the airport’s operations. The objection was submitted to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) and resulted in cancelling international flights and allowing domestic flights.

Faraya highlighted the improvements put in place to ease travel through the bridge, most notably the increase in the number of staff and the easing of a number of administrative measures, further pledging to proceed with infrastructure upgrades.

Salem said that his visit came per the directives of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh to discuss solutions to the problems facing Palestinians during travel to and from Jordan.

The discussions focused on the measures offered by Jordan to better facilitate Palestinian travel to the Kingdom, Salem said, commending Amman's response in this regard.

He also said that a complaint box was set up to mitigate the obstacles facing travellers at the Jordanian-Palestinian border crossings.

"The new Israeli airport means nothing to the Palestinian government and people. What does matter is the Jordanian and Arab depth," he noted.

