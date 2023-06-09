Jordan intends to issue an international tender in July for the operation of its new fibre-optic telecommunication network, a local newspaper reported on Friday.

The Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship Ministry is preparing documents for the tender which will target global network operators, the Arabic language daily Alghad said, quoting an unnamed Ministry official.

The Ministry will invite bids from competent companies as the government has almost completed the construction of a fibre-optic network that will link more than 3,000 public establishments throughout the Kingdom, the paper said.

“The international tender will be issued next month…it involves the commercial operation and maintenance of the new network,” it said.

Operators will also assist the government in improving telecommunication and information technology infrastructure, encouraging investment in related projects, and expanding network coverage to all of Jordan besides possible connection with other networks in the region, it added.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)