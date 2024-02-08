Saudi-based Rua Al Madinah Holding has signed up Jacobs, a global provider of construction services, to provide design services for 12 hotel brands coming up within its mega mixed-use development in Madinah city.

Spanning an estimated 1.5 million sq m area, the Rua Al Madinah project will boast 47,000 hospitality units that will cater to approximately 149,000 visitors by 2030.

This aligns with the goals of the Hajj and Umrah sector, and with Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to enable hosting 30 million visitors.

The Saudi developer said the Jacobs contract comes as part of its SAR300 million ($80 million) deals inked today (February 7) with several international design, engineering consultation, and supervision consultancy firms to oversee the work on hotels within the fourth and fifth Super Blocks of the Rua Al Madinah project.

In addition to large spaces to support the establishment of restaurants and cafés managed by global operating companies.

"With over 8,000 rooms, this is expected to be one of the most attractive and largest blocks within the Rua Al Madinah project," said its CEO Engineer Ahmed W. Al Juhani after signing the deals at the PIF Private Sector Forum in Riyadh.

The other key contract was sealed with KEO International Consultants for overseeing the implementation of the fifth Super Block and deliver it in accordance with highest international standards and specifications, as targeted by the project.

Al Juhani pointed out that 25% of the infrastructure works for the Rua Al Madinah project have already been completed.

"We are committed to establishing a comprehensive urban and developmental system for the Rua Al Madinah project," he said, highlighting the importance of collaborating with industry pioneers and real estate experts to provide a unique experience for visitors and guests.

