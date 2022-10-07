Obstacles that have stalled two 200-bed hospitals in Anbar governorate were taken up the Iraqi Planning Ministry during a meeting headed by the Sectors Planning Department Director Muhammad Latif Ahmed.

Ministry spokesperson Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi told Zawya Projects that the two stalled projects include a 200-bed hospital in Al-Qaim and a 200-bed hospital in Heet.

Al-Hindawi said the meeting discussed technical issues and solutions for the two projects while appreciating the contractor’s willingness to carry out the work at the two sites.

