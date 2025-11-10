MUSCAT: Muscat Municipality has reaffirmed the importance of adhering to national building codes and construction guidelines, cautioning that any violation of these rules poses serious risks to people, property and the structural safety of buildings.

In a recent awareness campaign, the municipality underscored that non-compliance with approved standards — including unauthorised extensions, substandard materials, or lack of official permits — can lead to grave consequences such as structural failures, public infrastructure damage and threats to lives.

Officials noted that inspection and monitoring teams continue to identify and address violations to ensure all construction activities in the Governorate of Muscat conform to legal and engineering requirements.

“Building according to regulations is not just a technical requirement, but a civic duty,” the municipality emphasised, adding that compliance protects neighbourhoods, prevents accidents and preserves the city’s architectural character.

The initiative aligns with Oman’s broader vision of developing modern, safe and sustainable urban spaces. Properly built structures, the municipality explained, are more durable, energy-efficient and resilient to external factors — reducing long-term maintenance costs and enhancing public safety.

Property owners, contractors and consultants were urged to strictly follow the Building Requirements and Construction Guidelines issued by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Planning, which serve as the official reference for all construction activities across Oman.

The ministry’s manual defines the technical, environmental and safety standards for every stage of construction — from design and material selection to execution and maintenance. These standards aim to unify engineering practices and prevent disputes arising from unlicensed or non-compliant works.

Beyond enforcement, Muscat Municipality continues to raise awareness through media campaigns, community programmes and outreach initiatives to educate the public on the importance of proper planning, safety inspections and professional supervision.

Ultimately, the municipality reminded that compliance with construction laws is not merely about avoiding penalties — it is about safeguarding lives, protecting the nation’s urban identity, and contributing to a safer and more sustainable Muscat.

