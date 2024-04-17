South Korea’s company Daewoo has nearly completed the construction of the five main berths at Faw Port, which will be opened in mid-2025, Iraq’s Transport Minister has said.

Razzaq Al-Saadawi said during a visit to the port in south Iraq on Tuesday that nearly 73 percent of the container terminal is finished.

“Around 92 percent of the five main piers are complete…we are on our way to inaugurate the port in mid-2025,” he told the official Iraqi News Agency.

Saadawi said a $17-billion project to build a railway linking Faw with Turkey will be completed in 2029.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

