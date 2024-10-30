Iraq is planning to unveil six new residential city projects across the country next week, a top official said.

Hamed Abd Hamad, Head of the New Cities Implementation Authority at the Construction and Housing Ministry told Al-Iraqiya News that Balad City in Salah al-Din, Al-Mutanabbi City in Wasit, Al-Salam City in Najaf, Al-Majar Al-Kabir in Maysan, Al-Warka in Muthanna, and Ur City in Dhi Qar will be launched next week.

In a report carried by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), he said these projects will release a total of 500,000 housing units over the next five years in a bid to address the country’s persistent housing crisis.

He said the government will facilitate increased financial aid and flexible payment options to make housing more accessible to citizens.

The New Cities Programme encompasses a total of 52 new cities across Iraq.

“Five have been awarded with investment licenses. Some have already started, and others have completed their preliminary designs with modern specifications,” he said but didnt elaborate.

(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

