Iraq intends to launch a project to expand its international airport in the capital Baghdad in the second half of 2023, Iraq’s Prime Minister has said.

Mohammed Al-Sudani was quoted on Sunday by the official news agency as saying the cabinet has approved plans to upgrade services at the Baghdad airport.

“Sudani affirmed during a visit to Baghdad airport on Saturday that the government intends to begin expansion of the airport in the second half of this year,” the agency said.

Baghdad airport currently has three terminals in operation, each designed for 2.5 million passengers per year.

Officials said in 2020 that there are also plans to build a new civilian airport in the capital and that a land plot has already been assigned for the project.

OPEC member Iraq has been locked in a massive postwar drive to rebuild its transport sector with new airports and the construction of one of the world’s largest container terminals in the Southern Port of Faw.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

