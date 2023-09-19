OPEC producer Iraq intends to partially inaugurate the Grand Faw Port in 2025 after most of its infrastructure has been completed, an official was quoted on Tuesday as saying.

Haytham Abdul Safi, information director at the Transport Ministry, said some of the Port’s five main berths have been fully completed while the others would be finished soon.

He told the official news agency that the Ministry has asked the project consultant to prepare a study on the “mechanism of the port’s operation” to avert any snags.

“This is a very big port project which will form the country’s economic pulsing heart and backbone,” Safi said.

“The first phase of this project will be completed in late 2025 and the Port will be commissioned then…the port will be linked to the Development Road, which will be completed in late 2028,” he added.

South Korea’s Daewoo E&C is building the five main berths in the Southern Port under a $2.7 billion contract it won four years ago.

The $17-billion Development Road project will link Faw to Turkey with a 1,200-km rail and motorway.

